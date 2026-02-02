HudBay Minerals (HBM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed at $24.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had gained 17.81% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of HudBay Minerals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 20, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.4, up 122.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $764.55 million, up 30.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.84 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, representing changes of +75% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.07% higher. HudBay Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note HudBay Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.27.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.