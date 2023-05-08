HudBay Minerals (HBM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported $295.22 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 22%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335.27 million, representing a surprise of -11.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Molybdenum : 254 Ton compared to the 432.38 Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 254 Ton compared to the 432.38 Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Zinc : 5628 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7611.27 Ton.

: 5628 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 7611.27 Ton. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Copper : 18541 Ton versus 25388.1 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 18541 Ton versus 25388.1 Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Silver : 541884 Oz versus the four-analyst average estimate of 772793.5 Oz.

: 541884 Oz versus the four-analyst average estimate of 772793.5 Oz. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum : 289 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 435.38 Ton.

: 289 Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 435.38 Ton. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc : 9846 Ton versus 8407.15 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 9846 Ton versus 8407.15 Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper : 22562 Ton versus 26638.81 Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 22562 Ton versus 26638.81 Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Realized Sales Prices - Zinc : 1.39 $/lb compared to the 1.38 $/lb average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.39 $/lb compared to the 1.38 $/lb average estimate based on three analysts. Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold : 49720 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 62880.84 Oz.

: 49720 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 62880.84 Oz. Realized Sales Prices - Copper : 3.98 $/lb versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.77 $/lb.

: 3.98 $/lb versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.77 $/lb. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver : 702809 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 855678.4 Oz.

: 702809 Oz versus the three-analyst average estimate of 855678.4 Oz. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold: 47240 Oz versus 70567.5 Oz estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.