HudBay Minerals (HBM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $7.82, demonstrating a -1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the mining company witnessed an of 0% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 42.86% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $504.82 million, indicating a 5.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2.05 billion, indicating changes of +126.09% and +21.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for HudBay Minerals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.03% decrease. Currently, HudBay Minerals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, HudBay Minerals is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.26, which means HudBay Minerals is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HBM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

