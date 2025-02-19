HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $584.9 million, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $576.2 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver - British Columbia : 58,933 Oz compared to the 89,221.13 Oz average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: 58,933 Oz compared to the 89,221.13 Oz average estimate based on 12 analysts. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper - Manitoba : 3,347 Ton versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2,817.82 Ton.

: 3,347 Ton versus the 12-analyst average estimate of 2,817.82 Ton. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold - Manitoba : 51,438 Oz compared to the 46,144.5 Oz average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: 51,438 Oz compared to the 46,144.5 Oz average estimate based on 12 analysts. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc - Manitoba : 8,385 Ton versus 7,348.35 Ton estimated by 12 analysts on average.

: 8,385 Ton versus 7,348.35 Ton estimated by 12 analysts on average. Revenue from contracts- Copper : $349 million compared to the $365.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

: $349 million compared to the $365.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $16.40 million versus $18.78 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.

: $16.40 million versus $18.78 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Revenue from contracts- Gold : $199.60 million compared to the $179.98 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $199.60 million compared to the $179.98 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $15.70 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%.

: $15.70 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.1%. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $9.10 million versus $17.12 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change.

: $9.10 million versus $17.12 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.1% change. Revenue from contracts : $591 million versus $631.99 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $591 million versus $631.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Product Revenues- Treatment and refining charges : -$25.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$32.81 million.

: -$25.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$32.81 million. Amortization of deferred revenue- gold: $14.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.95 million.

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

