HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $485.77 million, up 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $467.62 million, representing a surprise of +3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +160.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Tons Produced - Copper - Manitoba : 3,398 Ton compared to the 2,654.43 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 3,398 Ton compared to the 2,654.43 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts. Tons Produced - Zinc - Manitoba : 8,069 Ton compared to the 7,732.65 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 8,069 Ton compared to the 7,732.65 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts. Ounces Produces - Gold-Manitoba : 62,468 Oz compared to the 47,181.62 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 62,468 Oz compared to the 47,181.62 Oz average estimate based on 13 analysts. Ounces Produces - Silver-British Columbia : 55,963 Oz versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 89,248.26 Oz.

: 55,963 Oz versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 89,248.26 Oz. Tons Produced - Copper - British Columbia : 6,736 Ton compared to the 8,394.13 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 6,736 Ton compared to the 8,394.13 Ton average estimate based on 13 analysts. Ounces Produces - Silver-Manitoba : 281,397 Oz versus 219,848.7 Oz estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 281,397 Oz versus 219,848.7 Oz estimated by 13 analysts on average. Revenue from contracts- Copper : $261.30 million versus $318.46 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change.

: $261.30 million versus $318.46 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -21.8% change. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $24.20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%.

: $24.20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $21.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36%. Revenue from contracts- Gold : $176.40 million versus $140.40 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change.

: $176.40 million versus $140.40 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $12.70 million compared to the $20.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year.

: $12.70 million compared to the $20.93 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.3% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $16.80 million versus $14.56 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.

: $16.80 million versus $14.56 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change. Revenue from contracts: $491.40 million versus $531.80 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.