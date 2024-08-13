HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $425.52 million, up 36.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -7.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $460.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Realized Sales Prices - Gold : $2222 per ounce compared to the $2135.4 per ounce average estimate based on 11 analysts.

: $2222 per ounce compared to the $2135.4 per ounce average estimate based on 11 analysts. Realized Sales Prices - Zinc : 1.33 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.16 $/lb.

: 1.33 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 1.16 $/lb. Realized Sales Prices - Copper : 4.56 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.16 $/lb.

: 4.56 $/lb versus the 11-analyst average estimate of 4.16 $/lb. Realized Sales Prices - Silver : $27.1 per ounce versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $25.1 per ounce.

: $27.1 per ounce versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $25.1 per ounce. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold : 58,614 Oz versus 70,822.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 58,614 Oz versus 70,822.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver : 738,707 Oz versus 957,877.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 738,707 Oz versus 957,877.4 Oz estimated by 10 analysts on average. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper : 28,578 Ton versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 37,357.73 Ton.

: 28,578 Ton versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 37,357.73 Ton. Revenue from contracts- Copper : $259.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $331.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.

: $259.30 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $331.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $15.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%.

: $15.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $17.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.7%. Revenue from contracts- Gold : $119.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $129.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%.

: $119.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $129.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +57.4%. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $10.90 million compared to the $19.92 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.

: $10.90 million compared to the $19.92 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $16 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned -19.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.