HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reported revenue of $757.3 million, up 27.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +11.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $677.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +16.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Payable metal sold - Gold - British Columbia : 6,126.00 Oz versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 5,077.97 Oz.

: 6,126.00 Oz versus the 13-analyst average estimate of 5,077.97 Oz. Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper - Peru : 20,573.00 Ton versus 20,416.82 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: 20,573.00 Ton versus 20,416.82 Ton estimated by 13 analysts on average. Realized Sales Prices - Gold : $4468 per ounce versus $4554.7 per ounce estimated by 13 analysts on average.

: $4468 per ounce versus $4554.7 per ounce estimated by 13 analysts on average. Realized Sales Prices - Zinc : 1.44 $/lb compared to the 1.38 $/lb average estimate based on 13 analysts.

: 1.44 $/lb compared to the 1.38 $/lb average estimate based on 13 analysts. Revenue from external customers- Peru : $363 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $294.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%.

: $363 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $294.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.3%. Revenue from external customers- British Columbia : $107.8 million compared to the $103.2 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.

: $107.8 million compared to the $103.2 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year. Revenue from external customers- Manitoba : $286.5 million compared to the $276.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year.

: $286.5 million compared to the $276.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.5% year over year. Revenue from contracts : $739.5 million compared to the $672.55 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.5% year over year.

: $739.5 million compared to the $672.55 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.5% year over year. Revenue from contracts- Zinc : $11.9 million versus $12.24 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change.

: $11.9 million versus $12.24 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.8% change. Revenue from contracts- Silver : $32.4 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $32.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +126.6%.

: $32.4 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $32.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +126.6%. Revenue from contracts- Molybdenum : $20.6 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $13.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%.

: $20.6 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $13.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.4%. Revenue from contracts- Copper: $380.1 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $362.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

Here is how HudBay Minerals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>

Shares of HudBay Minerals have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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