Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Price Target Increased by 26.31% to 25.52

February 04, 2026 — 03:21 pm EST

The average one-year price target for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) has been revised to $25.52 / share. This is an increase of 26.31% from the prior estimate of $20.21 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.20 to a high of $33.01 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.80% from the latest reported closing price of $26.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudbay Minerals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.45%, an increase of 5.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 319,675K shares. HBM / Hudbay Minerals Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of HBM is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 28,104K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,899K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 36.50% over the last quarter.

Hancock Prospecting Pty holds 14,536K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 11,391K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 32.91% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 11,060K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,694K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 12.80% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,974K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

