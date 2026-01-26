HudBay Minerals (HBM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $25.43, demonstrating a +1.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.64%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

The mining company's shares have seen an increase of 23.49% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.3, reflecting a 66.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $716.43 million, up 22.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $2.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +56.25% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.72% upward. At present, HudBay Minerals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that HudBay Minerals has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.77 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.58 for its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

