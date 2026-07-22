HudBay Minerals (HBM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $23.55, demonstrating a +2.39% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 9.31% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 29, 2026. In that report, analysts expect HudBay Minerals to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $684.1 million, indicating a 27.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $2.93 billion, signifying shifts of +140.3% and +32.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.91% decrease. HudBay Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HudBay Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.18.

We can additionally observe that HBM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.34. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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