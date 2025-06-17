Is HudBay Minerals (HBM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is HudBay Minerals (HBM). HBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We also note that HBM holds a PEG ratio of 0.28. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. HBM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.36. Over the last 12 months, HBM's PEG has been as high as 0.48 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.27.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. HBM has a P/S ratio of 1.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.07.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in HudBay Minerals's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HBM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

