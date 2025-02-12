HudBay Minerals (HBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw HudBay Minerals (HBM) ending at $9.09, denoting a +0.55% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The the stock of mining company has risen by 3.08% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. In that report, analysts expect HudBay Minerals to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $576.2 million, down 4.32% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.35% lower. HudBay Minerals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HudBay Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.51, which means HudBay Minerals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

