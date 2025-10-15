HudBay Minerals (HBM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $17.31, demonstrating a +1.64% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Shares of the mining company witnessed a gain of 24.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 0.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HudBay Minerals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 46.15% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $558.92 million, up 15.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +75% and +13.23%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher within the past month. At present, HudBay Minerals boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, HudBay Minerals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 22.22.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

