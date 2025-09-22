HudBay Minerals (HBM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

HudBay Minerals (HBM) ended the recent trading session at $14.21, demonstrating a +2.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.7%.

Shares of the mining company have appreciated by 17.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.28%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.19, marking a 46.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $558.33 million, indicating a 14.94% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +70.83% and +12.97%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.22% higher. Right now, HudBay Minerals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, HudBay Minerals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.85 for its industry.

We can also see that HBM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 161, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM)

