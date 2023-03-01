HudBay Minerals (HBM) Declares $0.01 Dividend

HudBay Minerals said on February 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 7, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $4.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.72% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for HudBay Minerals is $7.49. The forecasts range from a low of $5.28 to a high of $9.41. The average price target represents an increase of 51.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.94.

The projected annual revenue for HudBay Minerals is $1,656MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in HudBay Minerals. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 15.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBM is 0.15%, a decrease of 80.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 189,252K shares. The put/call ratio of HBM is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Waterton Global Resource Management holds 37,855K shares representing 14.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,855K shares, representing a decrease of 15.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Gmt Capital holds 31,654K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates holds 17,482K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,106K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 99.88% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 8,223K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,076K shares, representing a decrease of 119.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 55.85% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 6,177K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,815K shares, representing a decrease of 26.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBM by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudbay is a diversified mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver) and zinc metal. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company’s growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation and optimization of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay’s vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay’s mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act.

