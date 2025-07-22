HudBay Minerals (HBM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed the most recent trading day at $9.98, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had gained 1.24% lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of HudBay Minerals will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 13, 2025. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $545.21 million, indicating a 28.13% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $2.21 billion, indicating changes of +45.83% and +9.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.05% higher. HudBay Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, HudBay Minerals is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.16.

We can additionally observe that HBM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

