HudBay Minerals (HBM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

HudBay Minerals (HBM) closed at $9.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.07% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 13.63% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 13, 2025. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $495.34 million, up 16.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.76 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +58.33% and +11.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.56% higher within the past month. At present, HudBay Minerals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HudBay Minerals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.07. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.

One should further note that HBM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.93.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.