HudBay Minerals (HBM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw HudBay Minerals (HBM) ending at $7.28, denoting a +0.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.21%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 5.46% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.7% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of HudBay Minerals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $521.22 million, reflecting a 0.72% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +4.96%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for HudBay Minerals. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.78% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. HudBay Minerals is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, HudBay Minerals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14, which means HudBay Minerals is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that HBM has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.48 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.