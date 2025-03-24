HudBay Minerals (HBM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, HudBay Minerals (HBM) reached $8.29, with a +1.72% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had gained 14.79% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. On that day, HudBay Minerals is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $529.47 million, indicating a 0.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $2.09 billion, signifying shifts of +16.67% and +3.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 24.01% lower within the past month. HudBay Minerals presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, HudBay Minerals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.8, which means HudBay Minerals is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that HBM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Mining - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.49.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.