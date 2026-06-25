Hudbay Minerals Expands Footprint With Arizona Sonoran Acquisition

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM announced the closing of the acquisition of Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. The deal expands HBM’s U.S. copper pipeline, while bolstering its position as a premier copper producer in the Americas.

HBM’s Benefits From Arizona Sonoran Deal

Hudbay Minerals and Arizona Sonoran inked a definitive agreement on March 2, 2026, aiming to establish a major copper hub in southern Arizona. The deal combines the Cactus project with Hudbay Minerals’ existing Arizona business, including the Copper World project, to form the third-largest copper district in North America.



The Cactus project will also position Hudbay Minerals as a leading copper cathode producer, capable of supplying refined copper domestically to support America's critical minerals supply chain. The project is expected to be highly accretive to HBM’s key per-share metrics, which will actively increase net asset value while expanding copper reserves and resources per share.



The acquisition of Arizona Sonoran is expected to increase Hudbay Minerals’ annual copper production to more than 250,000 tons by 2030, up from the current 125,000 tons. This initial growth will be driven by Copper World and other near-term optimization projects, while the subsequent staged development of the Cactus project will raise the total production beyond 350,000 tons.



The combination of Copper World and the Cactus project will also drive major operational efficiencies and regional synergies for HBM. The company anticipates $5-$10 million in annual corporate synergies, which will be achieved by shifting Copper World's construction teams to the Cactus project and using Copper World's sulfuric acid for Cactus's oxide ore leaching.

Hudbay Minerals Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 134.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 41.2% growth.

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HBM’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. DOW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and ALB and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dow’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a 377% year-over-year surge. DOW shares have gained 13% in a year.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 181% so far this year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 90.5% in a year.

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HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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