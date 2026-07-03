Hudbay Minerals Expands Constancia Mill Capacity With Permit Approval

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM announced that it secured the National Environmental Certification Service for Sustainable Investments’ approval to amend its environmental permit in Constancia. This will enable HBM to increase its annual mill processing capacity at Constancia.

HBM’s Benefits From the Approval

Hudbay Minerals received the approval in late June, marking the fifth update to Constancia's environmental permit. The company’s goal to increase mill throughput complies with the guidelines of Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines, which permits facilities to operate up to 10% above nominal daily capacity.



The company already secured approval to increase its mill throughput capacity from 29.9 million tons per annum to 31 million in March 2026. The amended permit allows the company to increase processing capacity at the mill to 34 million tons of ore per annum, while keeping the standard operational flexibility to handle daily increases of up to 10% above the permitted levels. The company processed 31.9 million tons of ore in 2024 and 30.3 million tons in 2025.



The amended permit also allows Hudbay Minerals to optimize its mine plan and increase the operational life of Constancia. It also includes the implementation of additional infrastructure to improve tailings transport infrastructure and water management systems.

Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 Performance

The company came out with adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents. The company posted earnings of 24 cents per share a year ago.



Hudbay Minerals posted revenues of $757 million for the quarter ended March 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $678 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter’s revenues of $594.9 million.

HBM Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 108.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 40.8% growth.

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Hudbay Minerals’ Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, Balchem Corporation BCPC and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and BCPC and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 124% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Balchem Corp’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.70 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 10.68%. BCPC shares have gained 2.9% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 62.7% in a year.

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HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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