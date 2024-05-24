Hudbay Minerals Completes Major Equity Offering

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) has released an update.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has successfully closed its public offering, raising $402.47 million through the sale of over 42 million shares at $9.50 each, with underwriters fully exercising their over-allotment option. These funds are earmarked for growth initiatives, such as mine and mill enhancements, balance sheet flexibility, and general corporate purposes. The company focuses on copper mining with operations in Canada, Peru, and the United States, and is committed to sustainable and community-friendly practices.

