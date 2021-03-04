Hudbay Minerals About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (HBM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/21, Hudbay Minerals Inc (Symbol: HBM) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.01, payable on 3/26/21. As a percentage of HBM's recent stock price of $6.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from HBM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.29% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of HBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HBM's low point in its 52 week range is $1.23 per share, with $8.3899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.77.

In Thursday trading, Hudbay Minerals Inc shares are currently down about 1.8% on the day.

