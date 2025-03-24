Hubzu Expands into Commercial Real Estate Market, Enhancing Auction Offerings for Buyers and Sellers

Hubzu expands into commercial real estate auctions, enhancing transaction efficiency for buyers and sellers nationwide.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. announced that its online real estate marketplace, Hubzu, has expanded into the commercial real estate market. This new offering allows for the auction-based buying and selling of commercial properties, leveraging Hubzu's expertise in real estate transactions. The platform aims to streamline the sales process, maximize exposure for sellers, and facilitate efficient transactions for buyers. Key advantages for sellers include nationwide marketing reach and customizable listings, while buyers benefit from comprehensive property listings, a transparent bidding process, and online due diligence resources. Hubzu's expansion serves both seasoned investors and first-time buyers, providing essential tools and resources for achieving commercial real estate goals.

Hubzu's entry into the commercial real estate market enhances Altisource's service offerings, potentially increasing market share in a new sector.

The expansion showcases Hubzu’s capability and brand reputation, which may attract more users and increase engagement on their platform.

The platform's innovative auction features provide competitive advantages for both buyers and sellers, potentially driving higher transaction volumes.

With over 2.6 million registered users, the expansion leverages an existing large customer base, which could lead to quicker adoption and success in the commercial real estate sector.

Hubzu's expansion into the commercial real estate market may indicate a need for diversification due to potential stagnation or challenges within their existing real estate auction segments.

The focus on commercial real estate may lead to increased competition in a sector that is already saturated, potentially impacting profitability.

The press release does not provide any financial projections or expected impacts on revenue, raising concerns about future financial performance related to this new venture.

What is Hubzu's new offering in commercial real estate?

Hubzu has expanded its services to include online auctions for commercial real estate properties, enhancing buying and selling efficiency.

How does Hubzu benefit sellers in commercial real estate?

Sellers gain nationwide exposure, simplified transactions, customizable marketing listings, and efficient sales processes through Hubzu's auction platform.

What advantages do buyers have on Hubzu for commercial properties?

Buyers enjoy comprehensive property listings, a transparent bidding process, customizable search tools, and streamlined online due diligence.

How can I list my property for auction on Hubzu?

To list your commercial property for auction, visit https://www.Hubzu.com/Sell-Commercial.

Where can I view available commercial auction properties on Hubzu?

You can explore newly added commercial auction properties by visiting https://www.Hubzu.com/Commercial.

LUXEMBOURG, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (“Altisource



®



” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASPS), a leading solutions provider for the real estate and mortgage industries, proudly announces that Hubzu



®



, a leading online real estate marketplace, has entered the commercial real estate market. Leveraging its extensive experience in real estate transactions and auctions, Hubzu is now offering a seamless and efficient solution for buying and selling commercial properties by auction.





“Hubzu’s expansion into commercial real estate represents a natural evolution of our auction marketplace. We’ve built a reputation for helping optimize the purchase and sale of real estate and bringing value to both buyers and sellers, and we’re thrilled to bring that same level of optimization and value to the commercial space. You can find and bid on commercial auction properties by visiting www.Hubzu.com/Commercial,” said Travis Britsch, General Manager, Hubzu.





Hubzu’s commercial real estate auction offering provides advantages for both sellers and buyers, streamlining the transaction process and helping to maximize value for all parties involved.







Benefits for Sellers







Hubzu’s innovative auction platform is designed to help sellers maximize their property’s exposure and streamline the sales process. Key benefits for sellers include:









Nationwide Reach:



Hubzu’s robust marketing capabilities help attract a broad nationwide audience of potential buyers. Plus, with over 2.6 million registered users, properties should receive broad marketing exposure.



Hubzu’s robust marketing capabilities help attract a broad nationwide audience of potential buyers. Plus, with over 2.6 million registered users, properties should receive broad marketing exposure.





Simplified Selling Process:



The platform provides real-time updates, helping sellers to monitor bids and manage transactions.



The platform provides real-time updates, helping sellers to monitor bids and manage transactions.





Customizable Marketing Listings:



Sellers can tailor their property listings to showcase key features and establish sales terms to attract serious buyers and help optimize results.



Sellers can tailor their property listings to showcase key features and establish sales terms to attract serious buyers and help optimize results.





Efficient Transactions:



Hubzu’s online tools help reduce the time and effort needed to select a buyer and efficiently close the sale.









Benefits for Buyers







The Hubzu real estate marketplace also makes the property search and acquisition process more seamless and efficient. Key benefits for buyers include:









Comprehensive Property Listings:



Buyers can gain access to a wide range of properties including office, retail, multifamily, and industrial.



Buyers can gain access to a wide range of properties including office, retail, multifamily, and industrial.





Transparent Bidding Process:



Hubzu’s platform provides prospective buyers with clear bidding instructions and robust property information, helping create a fair and competitive auction process.



Hubzu’s platform provides prospective buyers with clear bidding instructions and robust property information, helping create a fair and competitive auction process.





Customizable Search Tools with Real-Time Updates:



Advanced search filters help buyers find properties that meet their specific needs, while real-time notifications on bidding activity keep them informed and engaged throughout the process.



Advanced search filters help buyers find properties that meet their specific needs, while real-time notifications on bidding activity keep them informed and engaged throughout the process.





Online Due Diligence:



Prospective buyers can access a property-specific online data vault, streamlining due diligence and helping enable smoother, more informed property transactions.







Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time buyer of commercial real estate, or a commercial real estate seller looking for increased exposure and efficient transactions, Hubzu provides the tools and resources needed to help you achieve your commercial real estate goals.





To list your property for sale by auction visit https://www.Hubzu.com/Sell-Commercial. To explore newly added commercial auction properties, visit https://www.Hubzu.com/Commercial.







About Altisource



®









Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at Altisource.com.







About Hubzu



®









Hubzu is a leading online real estate marketing platform with over 2.6 million registered users. Since 2009, Hubzu has facilitated the sale of over 280,000 homes in the United States and Puerto Rico via its transparent online marketing and auction process. Licensed agents and brokers use the Hubzu platform to market and facilitate the auction of properties for their clients. Home buyers benefit from Hubzu’s search tools and automated and transparent bidding process to find and purchase new homes. Hubzu is part of the Altisource



®



Portfolio Solutions S.A. family of businesses. Additional information is available at Hubzu.com.











