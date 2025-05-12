HubSpot's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on HubSpot.

Looking at options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $1,002,330 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $355,075.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $480.0 to $640.0 for HubSpot during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HubSpot options trades today is 52.75 with a total volume of 278.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HubSpot's big money trades within a strike price range of $480.0 to $640.0 over the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.0 $21.9 $21.9 $480.00 $334.1K 2 150 HUBS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.0 $21.9 $21.9 $480.00 $334.1K 2 150 HUBS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $28.0 $21.9 $21.9 $480.00 $334.1K 2 150 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $21.6 $19.5 $21.6 $610.00 $64.8K 85 44 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $21.6 $19.5 $21.6 $610.00 $64.8K 85 44

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In light of the recent options history for HubSpot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of HubSpot

With a trading volume of 611,717, the price of HUBS is up by 8.34%, reaching $653.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Expert Opinions on HubSpot

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $769.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $750. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $752. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $825. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on HubSpot with a target price of $700. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on HubSpot with a target price of $820.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HubSpot options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

