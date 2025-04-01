HubSpot's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on HubSpot. Our analysis of options history for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $223,026, and 3 were calls, valued at $128,900.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $550.0 to $780.0 for HubSpot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HubSpot stands at 16.12, with a total volume reaching 91.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HubSpot, situated within the strike price corridor from $550.0 to $780.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HubSpot Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $214.0 $205.1 $209.0 $780.00 $62.7K 5 3 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $13.6 $12.5 $13.2 $600.00 $59.4K 42 79 HUBS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $150.9 $145.7 $148.33 $700.00 $59.3K 34 4 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $127.0 $119.5 $121.98 $660.00 $48.7K 7 0 HUBS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $80.1 $74.6 $77.9 $600.00 $38.9K 13 5

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In light of the recent options history for HubSpot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 463,716, the HUBS's price is up by 1.88%, now at $582.02.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About HubSpot

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $751.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $693. * In a positive move, an analyst from Barclays has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $815. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $769. * An analyst from Macquarie downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $730.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Macquarie Initiates Coverage On Outperform Mar 2025 Bernstein Initiates Coverage On Market Perform Mar 2025 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

