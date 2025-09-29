HubSpot (XTRA:096) Price Target Increased by 15.28% to 596.62

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (XTRA:096) has been revised to 596,62 € / share. This is an increase of 15.28% from the prior estimate of 517,55 € dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 494,35 € to a high of 801,61 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.53% from the latest reported closing price of 440,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 096 is 0.32%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 59,323K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,140K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares , representing a decrease of 18.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 24.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,573K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares , representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 11.20% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,829K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares , representing an increase of 21.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 17.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,297K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 3.52% over the last quarter.

