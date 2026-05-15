HubSpot (XTRA:096) Price Target Decreased by 11.35% to 252.94

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (XTRA:096) has been revised to 252,94 € / share. This is a decrease of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 285,31 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 158,94 € to a high of 474,80 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.37% from the latest reported closing price of 166,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 699 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an decrease of 603 owner(s) or 46.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 096 is 0.07%, an increase of 73.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 55,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,606K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,582K shares , representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 40.76% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,861K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,655K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,272K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,188K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 096 by 25.26% over the last quarter.

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