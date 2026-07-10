HubSpot vs. CS Disco: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

HubSpot continues to dominate the mid-market CRM space with a robust 19.2% revenue growth rate and expanding AI capabilities.

CS Disco provides specialized AI-powered litigation tools but faces headwinds from a usage-based model and ongoing net losses.

Which software provider offers the better combination of growth and value for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than HubSpot ›

Which cloud-based software provider offers the better path for your portfolio as artificial intelligence transforms the digital landscape in 2026? We compare HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) against the legal-specialist CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) to find out.

HubSpot has evolved from a simple marketing tool into a comprehensive customer platform, while CS Disco targets the highly specific legal technology niche with ediscovery and case management. Both companies are now racing to integrate generative artificial intelligence to stay ahead in their respective software categories.

The case for HubSpot

HubSpot focuses on providing an AI-powered customer platform for mid-market B2B companies with up to 2,000 employees. The company recently expanded its capabilities through the June 2026 acquisition of Warmly and a February 2026 purchase of the media brand Starter Story. These additions, alongside a partnership with MNTN for television advertising measurement, help the company serve nearly 300,000 customers globally.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $3.1 billion, representing an increase of approximately 19.2% over the prior year. This growth reflects a steady upward trend from $2.2 billion in FY 2023 and signals strong demand for integrated tech stocks today. The company also improved its bottom line, reporting a net income of approximately $45.9 million, which is a significant shift from previous net losses.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.1x, while a current ratio of 1.7x indicates the company possesses sufficient short-term assets to cover its liabilities. Free cash flow reached nearly $707.6 million, which represents cash from operations minus capital expenditures. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 69.4% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for CS Disco

CS Disco provides cloud-native, AI-powered software specifically designed for law firms, enterprises, and government entities. The company utilizes a usage-based business model, making its revenue highly sensitive to the volume and timing of litigation and legal investigations. As of late 2025, the firm served over 1,500 customers, including 330 large clients that generate more than $100,000 in annual revenue.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of approximately $156.8 million, which represents growth of close to 8.3% compared to the previous fiscal year. Despite this growth, the company recorded a net loss of nearly $44.4 million, though this was an improvement over the $55.8 million net loss reported in 2024. The business continues to prioritize market share and product development over immediate profitability as it scales its Cecilia AI platform.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of approximately 0.1x and a current ratio of nearly 3.8x, suggesting a strong ability to meet short-term obligations. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was a negative $18.0 million, calculated as cash from operations minus capital expenditures. This negative figure indicates the company is still using cash to fund its growth initiatives rather than generating a surplus from its current operations.

Risk profile comparison

HubSpot operates in a highly fragmented CRM market where it must constantly innovate to compete with Salesforce and emerging AI-native start-ups. The integration of its Breeze AI platform creates potential risks regarding data leakage and algorithmic bias, which could lead to regulatory liability. Additionally, the company must successfully integrate recent acquisitions like Warmly to realize expected synergies and avoid potential impairment charges on its balance sheet.

CS Disco faces significant revenue volatility because its income is tied directly to the unpredictable lifecycle of customer legal matters. As a provider to the legal industry, it also faces strict rules regarding the unauthorized practice of law and must compete against tech giants like Alphabet in the AI space. Furthermore, any security breach of its platform could result in a devastating loss of trust given the sensitive nature of attorney-client privileged information.

Valuation comparison

HubSpot appears more attractively priced based on its Forward P/E relative to future earnings estimates, while CS Disco maintains a lower P/S ratio despite its net losses.

Metric HubSpot CS Disco Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 15.7x 43.8x 357.9x P/S ratio 3.4x 1.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with HubSpot. CS Disco is building something interesting in legal technology, and its AI platform for litigators is gaining traction. Revenue is growing at a healthy clip and the company is targeting profitability by the end of the year. For investors who follow legal tech closely, it's worth watching.

But the market opportunity is small relative to where HubSpot plays. HubSpot serves hundreds of thousands of businesses across marketing, sales, and customer service, and it's growing subscription revenue at a strong double-digit rate while expanding operating margins at the same time. Its pivot to an AI-powered agentic platform is resonating with larger enterprise customers, and the company keeps raising its outlook.

The stock has pulled back sharply from its highs, which makes this one of the more attractive entry points for HubSpot in years. When a well-run, profitable software company with a massive market opportunity goes on sale, that tends to be worth paying attention to.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, HubSpot, and Salesforce. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.