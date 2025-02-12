Customer relationship management software provider HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Feb. 12 that topped analysts' consensus expectations. Adjusted EPS (diluted) came in at $2.32, outperforming the expected $2.19. Revenue of $703.2 million surpassed estimates of $673 million as well as management's guidance of $672 to $674 million. Revenue for the quarter rose 21% year over year, reflecting successful strategic shifts and solid execution.

While a slight decline in average revenue per customer emerged, the overall quarterly results illustrate a strong performance.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS (diluted) $2.32 $2.19 $1.77 31% Revenue $703.2 million $673 million $581.9 million 21% Adj. operating margin 18.9% N/A 17.1% 1.8 pps Free cash flow $163 million N/A $83 million 96.4%

Brief Overview of HubSpot's Business

HubSpot is a leading provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software for businesses around the globe. Its integrated cloud-based platform allows mid-market businesses to manage marketing, sales, customer service, and other operations. The company focuses on a freemium pricing model that enables users to start with free-tier products and upgrade to paid versions as they require more comprehensive services. This strategy is central to its success, particularly in the middle-market B2B sector.

Key business areas include platform integration and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. HubSpot's Smart CRM offers a seamless management experience by integrating marketing, sales, and service functions into one interface, reducing complexity for users. Recent focuses for the business have been AI enhancements to bolster the CRM experience and international market growth.

Quarterly Performance and Highlights

HubSpot’s strong Q4 revenue growth can be attributed to robust customer acquisition and retention. Subscription revenue amounted to $687.3 million, up 21% from the previous year, driven by a growing customer base.

The operating margin improved to 18.9%, reflecting effective cost management despite expanded investments in AI and platform development. Operating cash flow was particularly strong at $194.1 million, nearly doubling from $104.3 million in the prior year. This increased cash flow highlights solid financial management and operational efficiency.

In Q4, HubSpot integrated significant AI functionalities across its platform, enhancing user engagement and feature accessibility. CEO Yamini Rangan emphasized, "2024 was transformative as we reimagined our products and platform with AI." The total customer count rose by 21%, reaching 247,939, benefiting from the freemium model and expanding market reach.

Challenges, however, were noted. The average subscription revenue per customer (ASRPC) saw a 0.5% decline, showing potential pressure from the new seat pricing model. The macroeconomic environment continued to pose challenges, affecting additional sales and upselling opportunities.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, HubSpot forecasts full-year 2025 revenue between $2.985 billion and $2.995 billion. This guidance suggests a year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company commits to ongoing AI integration throughout its platform, anticipated to be a key driver behind this growth potential. Adjusted net income per share for 2025 is expected to range from $9.11 to $9.19.

Investors are advised to monitor developments in AI-driven enhancements and international market expansions as these are pivotal to HubSpot's sustained growth trajectory.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 928% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HubSpot. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.