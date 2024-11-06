News & Insights

HubSpot sees FY24 revenue $2.597B-$2.599B, consensus $2.57B

November 06, 2024 — 04:19 pm EST

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be in the range of $455.0 million to $456.0 million.; Non-GAAP net income per common share is expected to be in the range of $7.98 to $8.00. This assumes approximately 53.4 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding. EPS consensus $7.72.

