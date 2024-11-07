HubSpot price target raised to $750 from $625 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $750 from $625 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While Q3 was fairly consistent with first half of the year, the firm sees momentum building into 2025 on back of product innovation, pricing model changes and margin improvement. Wells views HubSpot among select group of SMIDs investors are likely to focus back in on.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.