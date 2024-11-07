News & Insights

Stocks

HubSpot price target raised to $750 from $625 at Wells Fargo

November 07, 2024 — 06:37 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $750 from $625 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. While Q3 was fairly consistent with first half of the year, the firm sees momentum building into 2025 on back of product innovation, pricing model changes and margin improvement. Wells views HubSpot among select group of SMIDs investors are likely to focus back in on.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUBS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.