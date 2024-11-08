HubSpot price target raised to $750 from $600 at Truist

Truist analyst Terry Tillman raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $750 from $600 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were strong with upside to estimates across the model, and the highlights from the quarter included customer adds offsetting average subscription revenue per customer declines, improved downgrade trends and gross retention, solid AI product traction, and continued multi-hub traction, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

