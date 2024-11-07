HubSpot price target raised to $700 from $650 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $700 from $650 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views its Outperform thesis as “well intact” due to strong billings upside, continued strength in KPIs, and no degradation in the end-market, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HUBS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.