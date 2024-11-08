HubSpot price target raised to $650 from $500 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on HubSpot (HUBS) to $650 from $500 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The demand environment appears slightly more constructive, with optimism around upgrades due to the seat-based pricing model, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

