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HUBS

HubSpot Posts Q1 Report; Announces Outlook For Q2, FY26

May 07, 2026 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) announced its first-quarter financial results, reporting a net loss of $21.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the previous year.

Adjusted net income was $95.9 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, compared to $89.1 million, or $1.68 per diluted share in the earlier year.

Total revenue for the period rose to $714.1 million from last year's $617.4 million.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects total revenue of $738.0 million to $740.0 million, and net income of $2.10 to $2.12 per share.

Meanwhile, it anticipates total revenue of $3.036 billion to $3.044 billion, and net income of $9.29 to $9.37 per share for the full year 2026.

During the after-hours, HUBS is trading at $219.00, down 10.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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