HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

Last week, you might have seen that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.2% to US$510 in the past week. The results were mixed overall, with revenues slightly ahead of analyst estimates at US$281m. Statutory losses by contrast were 2.8% larger than predictions at US$0.50 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:HUBS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

After the latest results, the 26 analysts covering HubSpot are now predicting revenues of US$1.24b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$1.97. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.17b and losses of US$2.01 per share in 2021.

The consensus price target held steady at US$590despite the upgrade to revenue forecasts and ongoing losses. The analysts seems to think the business is otherwise performing roughly in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values HubSpot at US$695 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$429. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that HubSpot's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 40% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 29% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that HubSpot is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$590, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HubSpot. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for HubSpot going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for HubSpot you should be aware of.

