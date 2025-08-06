HubSpot Inc. Q2 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$3.25 million

The company's earnings came in at -$3.25 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$14.43 million, or -$0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.4% to $760.86 million from $637.23 million last year.

HubSpot Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$3.25 Mln. vs. -$14.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Revenue: $760.86 Mln vs. $637.23 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.56 - $2.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $785.0 - $787.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $9.47 to $9.53 Full year revenue guidance: $3.080 - $3.088 Bln

