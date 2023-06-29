HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $516.41, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 1.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HubSpot as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, HubSpot is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 125%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $504.45 million, up 19.61% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +74.1% and +20.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% higher. HubSpot is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HubSpot currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 108.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.81.

Meanwhile, HUBS's PEG ratio is currently 3.78. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUBS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

