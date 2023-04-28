HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HubSpot (HUBS) closed at $420.95, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 2.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

HubSpot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023. On that day, HubSpot is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $474.51 million, up 19.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.25 per share and revenue of $2.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.88% and +18.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.68% lower. HubSpot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, HubSpot is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 100.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.68, so we one might conclude that HubSpot is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HUBS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUBS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.