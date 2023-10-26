HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw HubSpot (HUBS) ending at $410.93, denoting a -0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform witnessed a loss of 14.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HubSpot in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 8, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.23, showcasing a 78.26% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $533.7 million, up 20.21% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.27 per share and a revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating changes of +89.57% and +22.47%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HubSpot. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.12% decrease. As of now, HubSpot holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HubSpot is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.12. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.52.

Also, we should mention that HUBS has a PEG ratio of 2.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

