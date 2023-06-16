HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $519.32, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 7.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.92% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.18% in that time.

HubSpot will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, HubSpot is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 122.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $504.45 million, up 19.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion, which would represent changes of +74.1% and +20.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.33% lower. HubSpot is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HubSpot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 107.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.11, which means HubSpot is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HUBS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUBS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

