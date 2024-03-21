HubSpot (HUBS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the latest trading day at $620.52, indicating a -0.82% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 6.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of HubSpot in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.47, indicating a 22.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $597.13 million, indicating a 19.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.87 per share and revenue of $2.56 billion, which would represent changes of +16.64% and +17.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, HubSpot is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HubSpot is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 91.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.66.

It's also important to note that HUBS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.