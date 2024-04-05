HubSpot (HUBS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the latest trading day at $670, indicating a +1.85% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 7.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of HubSpot will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 22.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $597.12 million, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.87 per share and a revenue of $2.56 billion, representing changes of +16.64% and +17.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HubSpot. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HubSpot is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, HubSpot currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 95.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.08, so one might conclude that HubSpot is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that HUBS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

