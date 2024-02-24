HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Increased by 21.35% to 718.32

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been revised to 718.32 / share. This is an increase of 21.35% from the prior estimate of 591.91 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 606.00 to a high of 840.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.65% from the latest reported closing price of 605.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1425 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.44%, a decrease of 2.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 55,239K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,518K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,717K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 4.85% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,874K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing an increase of 33.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 80.51% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,757K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,093K shares, representing a decrease of 19.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,483K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 1,299K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 24.27% over the last quarter.

HubSpot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HubSpot is a leading CRM platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, and website management products that start free and scale to meet its customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 100,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

