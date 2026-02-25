HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Decreased by 32.87% to 374.80

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been revised to $374.80 / share. This is a decrease of 32.87% from the prior estimate of $558.29 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $250.48 to a high of $731.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.13% from the latest reported closing price of $232.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,230 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an decrease of 318 owner(s) or 20.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.26%, an increase of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.40% to 55,177K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,582K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,266K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,062K shares , representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 1.22% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,936K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,189K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546K shares , representing an increase of 54.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 31.74% over the last quarter.

