HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Decreased by 15.35% to 289.32

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been revised to $289.32 / share. This is a decrease of 15.35% from the prior estimate of $341.78 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $543.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.57% from the latest reported closing price of $183.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an decrease of 586 owner(s) or 44.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.08%, an increase of 70.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.83% to 54,104K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,582K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing an increase of 26.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 17.98% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 2,861K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,655K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,266K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 92.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,272K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,188K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.