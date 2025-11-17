HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target Decreased by 14.64% to 597.55

The average one-year price target for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) has been revised to $597.55 / share. This is a decrease of 14.64% from the prior estimate of $700.08 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $454.50 to a high of $840.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.76% from the latest reported closing price of $396.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,561 funds or institutions reporting positions in HubSpot. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBS is 0.32%, an increase of 9.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 57,487K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBS is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,357K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,140K shares , representing a decrease of 23.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 35.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,062K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing a decrease of 73.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 95.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,612K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,564K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,461K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares , representing a decrease of 25.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 90.83% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,147K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBS by 64.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.