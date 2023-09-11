HubSpot (HUBS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

HubSpot (HUBS) closed the most recent trading day at $542.40, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 5.79% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.73% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HubSpot as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, HubSpot is projected to report earnings of $1.23 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 78.26%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $533.15 million, up 20.09% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $2.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.57% and +22.25%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% lower within the past month. HubSpot is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HubSpot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 101.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.21.

We can also see that HUBS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HUBS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUBS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.