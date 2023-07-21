HubSpot (HUBS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, HubSpot (HUBS) closed at $544.31, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based marketing and sales software platform had gained 4.2% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HubSpot as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.99, up 125% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $504.45 million, up 19.61% from the year-ago period.

HUBS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.1% and +20.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HubSpot should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. HubSpot is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note HubSpot's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 111.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 43.5, which means HubSpot is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that HUBS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

